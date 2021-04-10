Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

