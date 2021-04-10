Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

