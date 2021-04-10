Intuit’s (INTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a one year low of $244.56 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.