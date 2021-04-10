Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $784.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $732.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

