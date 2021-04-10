Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of INTU opened at $417.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.56 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.