Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.29

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 430074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

