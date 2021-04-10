International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Money Express by 82.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

