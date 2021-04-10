Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $506,823.30 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

