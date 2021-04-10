Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Sells $233,800.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
