Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Sells $233,800.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

