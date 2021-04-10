Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 129,872 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.