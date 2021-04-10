Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells $35,580.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653,860 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

