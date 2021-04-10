Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $792,800.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ GH opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.