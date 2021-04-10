Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $792,800.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GH opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,163.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 44,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

