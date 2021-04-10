Insider Selling: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.