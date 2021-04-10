Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $117,632.20 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.87, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

