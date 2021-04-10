Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $24,267.60 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $24,267.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

