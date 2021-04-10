Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,996 shares of company stock worth $3,239,309. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock remained flat at $$29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,464. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

