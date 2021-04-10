Ink (INK) Trading 117.6% Higher This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $188,530.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 117.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

