Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $56.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

