INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS stock opened at €34.75 ($40.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.06 and a 200-day moving average of €31.85. INDUS has a one year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a one year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $849.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.