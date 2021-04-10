Incent (INCNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,752.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $157,752.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

