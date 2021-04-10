Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) Insider Simon Fraser Buys 20,000 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) insider Simon Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,721.19).

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 426.13. Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 64.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Impax Environmental Markets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

