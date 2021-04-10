ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

