IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.40.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM opened at C$39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$24.01 and a 12 month high of C$39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.70.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0238504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.