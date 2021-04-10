Iconic Token Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 7% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $39,266.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

