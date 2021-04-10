ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.22

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $196.22 and traded as high as $201.64. ICON Public shares last traded at $198.66, with a volume of 434,468 shares trading hands.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

