IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $4.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.01.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

