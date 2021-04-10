IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IAC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $241.26 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,609.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.