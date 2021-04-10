Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €34.73 ($40.86) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €36.86 ($43.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.77 and a 200-day moving average of €27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.