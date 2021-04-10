Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €34.73 ($40.86) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €36.86 ($43.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.77 and a 200-day moving average of €27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

