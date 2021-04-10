Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.60.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

