Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

HBM stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

