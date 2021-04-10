HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $516.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.13. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.