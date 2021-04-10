HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $986,871.60 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $516.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research lifted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

