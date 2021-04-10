Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,067 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

