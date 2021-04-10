Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.95 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.