Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $564,000 in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK opened at $18.64 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,864,985. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

