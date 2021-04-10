Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

