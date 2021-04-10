Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 640,791 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

