Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.02). Approximately 625,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 354,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

