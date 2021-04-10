Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,135 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.67 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

