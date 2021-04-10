Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

