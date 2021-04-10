Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,711 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

