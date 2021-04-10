Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

