Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

