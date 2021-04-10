HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

