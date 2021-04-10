HM Payson & Co. Takes $27,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $368.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.23. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

