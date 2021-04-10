HM Payson & Co. Has $49,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $218.45 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

