HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,487,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

