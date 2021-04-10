Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0028 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $644.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.84 or 0.00619823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031329 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

