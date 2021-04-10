Hiroshi Mikitani Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Stock

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Director Hiroshi Mikitani bought 2,500,000 shares of New Providence Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NPA opened at $10.00 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth $273,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

