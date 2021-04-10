Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.98 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 170.80 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.